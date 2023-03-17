I love you even in death – Atsu’s wife 

Accra, March 17, GNA – Marie Claire Rupio, the widow of Christian Atsu Twasam says it breaks her heart to lose him and that she still loves him in death.

“In life, I love you dearly and in death I do the same.”

In a tribute, Madam Rupio said Atsu did not go (die) alone and that a part of her went with him.

The footballer was recovered from the rubble of his apartment on Saturday February18, 2023, after an earthquake struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

The mortal remains of the Ghanaian winger was received at the Kotoka International Airport on a Turkish airlines flight by the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, together with other Government Officials and the family.

Madam Rupio said Atsu’s love was still her guide, saying though she could not see him, he was always on her side.

She described Atsu as a man who was full of life and someone, who seemed to be immortal.

“Your smile, your love. I see you in our children’s smile,” she said.

“You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure but as you always say, God wins,” she said.

The children, in a tribute to their father, said: “We missed you Dad, You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become.”

“Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love and now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us,” they said.

Atsu began his career with Porto, spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea Football Club, which subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Malaga.

After spending the 2016-17 Season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the loan in May, 2017.

Following the end of his four-year contract, Atsu played for AL Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspir in Turkey, where he met his untimely death through an earthquake in that country.

Atsu had 65 caps to his credit from 2012 to 2019, and represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He also participated in four African Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finished as runners up at the 2015 African Cup of Nations, where he also won the player of the tournament and a goal of the tournament.

Atsu played over 60 matches for the Black Stars of Ghana and managed to net ten goals with nine assists.

He was married to Marie Claire Rupio, a German, and blessed with two sons- Joshua Christian Twasam, Godwin Twasam and a daughter, Abigail Twasam.

Atsu’s final funeral rites will be performed today at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The body of the 33-year-old would be laid at the State House for filing past before being sent to his hometown, Dogobome, Ada, where he would be buried.

He was known for his humanitarian works, having worked closely with Non Governmental Organizations to help make his dream of putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged, a reality.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

