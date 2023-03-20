Chiana-Paga MP reiterates commitment to sustain unity and peace in NDC

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Paga (U/E), March 20, GNA – Mr Thomas Adda Dalu, the Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region, has reiterated his commitment to sustaining the prevailing unity and peace in the party for victory in the 2024 general elections.

He observed that lack of unity among the delegates and supporters within the National Democratic Congress could lead to a defeat in the next elections and underscored his resolve to work hard to ensure that the party remained united in the area.

Mr Dalu made the remarks when he filed his nomination to contest in the party’s primaries at Paga.

The incumbent MP said he was optimistic the party would win the 2024 election and urged the constituency executive and party supporters to start campaigning for the party to win both the Parliamentary and Presidential slots.

He said Ghanaians were aware of the mismanagement of the economy and the only way to relieve the plight of the citizenry was to vote the NDC into power.

He stressed that there would have been massive development in the constituency had the NDC remained in power and that would be seen by all if the NDC returns to power after the 2024 elections.

He said it was evident enough that the NDC as a party had the welfare of the people at heart and cited a lot of interventions including road networks, electricity, water and agriculture among others initiated by the NDC under the leadership of the former President John Dramani Mahama.

He said as means of improving the livelihoods of the community members in the constituency, he had empowered a lot of women in the constituency with soft loans to go into petty trading and promised to extend the support to other women in the constituency.

He said should the NDC capture power in 2024, it would roll out more suitable social intervention programmes to help improve livelihoods of the people especially women and the youth who were unemployed.

He entreated the youth and women groups in the constituency to vote the NDC to power to help address their challenges.

