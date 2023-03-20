Nanaberg, Nton win big at IFBB West Africa Championship

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 20, GNA – Ghana’s Francis Nanaberg and Christopher Nton emerged winners in the highly competitive Men’s Classic and Pro Card Physique categories of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) West Africa Championship held at the Bukom Arena in Accra on Saturday.

In the Men’s Class category Nanaberg defeated Nigerian James Chima Sunday for the first place, while Burkinabe’s Song Naba placed third.

In the Men’s Physique Pro Card category Nton defeated his Ghanaian counterparts Martins Ampadu and Benjamin Bleajumah to win the first place.

However, for the Men’s Bodybuilding Pro Card Nigerian Ibrahim Olalekan came first followed by Ghana’s Abraham Torkornoo- second, with Tanzanian Erick Majura placing third.

Olalekan was awarded as the best athlete for the 2023 IFBB West Africa Championship.

Mr. Abdul-Hayye Yartey President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, received gold medal from (Dr. Rafael Santonja), President of the IFBB for his outstanding contribution to the development of bodybuilding, fitness and healthy lifestyle.

Speaking after the event, President Yartey expressed his excitement for hosting the tournament for the second time and congratulated to winners as well as participants.

He said, “I dedicated this award to my son Christian Atsu Twasam, the late Black Stars winger who lost his life at the Turkish’s devastated earthquake”.

He said, “It was a very successful event, we had as many as ten competitors from West Africa, my special thanks go to the world bodybuilding authorities for the support.”

GNA

