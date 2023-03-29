Bono East Minister breaks ground for rehabilitation of Nkoranza town roads

By Jerry Azanduna

Nkoranza (BE/R) March 29, GNA – Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has assured of government’s commitment to continue to provide urban and rural communities with accessible road network to improve socio-economic activities in the country.

He said good and accessible road networks were the major infrastructure to boost local economies and it was government’s wish to ensure that all roads in urban and rural communities nationwide were well-rehabilitated to connect and open up the communities to allow for free flow of goods and services.

Mr Adu-Gyan made the statement when he broke ground for the rehabilitation of selected Phases One and Two Nkoranza town roads project in the Nkoranza South Municipality of Bono East Region.

At a total cost of GH¢54,292,692.00, with the Phase One costing GH¢29,708,151.91 while Phase Two is GH¢24, 584,540.15, the project would improve accessibility and movement of persons to freely undertake their socio-economic activities in the area.

He announced the contracts had been awarded by the Ministry of Roads and Highways with funding by the government of Ghana under the supervision of the Department of Urban Roads

Mr Adu-Gyan said the Phase One roads which would include Alhaji Sambo street (St. Theresa), calvary city link to Nyinase-Mangoase road and Children’s Park (one, two and three) would receive an upgrading of a 4.04 Kilometres.

The Phase Two, he added would also be an upgrading of 4.18 kilometre of ‘Dero’ street (sky pure street), nation street link, shalom street, point four street, Zion Street, and new market to ‘Abodwese’ street.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr John Ampong a resident, expressed joy about the project and commended the government for that effort, saying it would improve the livelihoods of the people.

Some crop farmers at nearby farming communities, including Messrs Awini Nyaaba and Kwadwo Nkansah who were at the site of ground breaking ceremony could not hide their joy when Mr. Adu-Gyan announced the commencement of the project.

According to them, the improvement of the road networks would facilitate quicker and easier carting of their farm produce to the market for sale to avoid post-harvest losses.

