Black Stars hold first training session ahead of Angola clash

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March.21, GNA – The senior national team of Ghana, Black Stars held their first training session on Monday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium, ahead of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Palancas of Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Head Coach Chris Hughton and his charges had a positive start to put the team in shape with hopes of continuing their unbeaten run in this year’s qualifier campaign.

Charlton Athletic shot-stopper, Jojo Wollacot was among the few players who arrived in camp on the first day of training after suffering an injury before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 26- year-old showed great improvement in his return as he had a one-on-one training session with the goalkeeper’s trainer, Richard Kingston.

Among the players who took part in the training were captain Andre Ayew, Jojo Wollacot, Inaki Williams, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Antoine Semenyo, Joseph Paintsil, and Ransford Yeboah.

The players were taken through some intense sessions to stretch their muscles and also did a bit of kickabout with the ball.

In all, 17 players have reported to the Black Stars camp with the rest set to join the team later today after which the team would travel to Kumasi to continue preparations.

The rest of the players in camp were Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru, and Edmund Addo.

Meanwhile, FC Köln right back, Kingsley Schindler has been handed a late call-up to replace injured Tariq Lamptey.

The 29-year-old is expected to join the team today.

Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton is confident of picking an impressive win over Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in his first game as coach of the side.

GNA

