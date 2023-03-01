AU reschedules March 8 as the new date for Africa Games 

Francis Ofori

Accra, March. 1, GNA – The African Union (AU) has announced Match 8-23, 2024, as new dates for the 13th Africa Games, which was supposed to take place in Accra this year.

The competition was initially scheduled for August this year, but had to be postponed due to an impasse between stakeholders.

Announcing the dates at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, Dr. Decius Chipande of the African Union Sports Council, said the new date was proposed by the Local Organising Committee of the 13th African Games.

He urged all stakeholders to rally behind Ghana as they embark on a journey to host a historic competition next year.

Dr. Kweku Ofosu-Asare, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee of the 13th African Games speaking at the event said this was an opportunity for Africa to reunite again to promote peace through sports.

He noted that the union had also accepted 13 disciplines that would be competed in the African Games next year as qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The disciplines are Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Cycling, Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Triathlon, Volleyball, and Wrestling.

Over 53 countries are expected to participate in the 13th African Games with 25 Sporting disciplines set to be competed in.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

