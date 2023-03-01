Ghana records 12 more cases of Lassa fever

Accra, March 1, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 12 additional cases of Lassa fever in the country.

This brings to 14 the total number of confirmed cases, with one death recorded so far.

A statement issued by the Service on Tuesday said the cases were discovered due to the institution of control measures, including contact tracing testing of all those who had been in close contact with the initial two confirmed cases.

The statement said all 13 cases identified were alive and in stable conditions.

It said they were being managed in designated health facilities in the country.

The statement said so far, a total of 97 contacts had been identified and efforts were underway to identify more contacts.

“A probable case has been reported from Central Region and contacts are being identified and monitored while we await confirmation,” it said.

The statement said psychological support was being provided for all cases and contacts.

The GHS said it had activated a number of measures, including conducting a full-scale environmental impact assessment to stop the further spread of the virus.

Ghana on Friday recorded two cases of Lassa fever with one death.

The cases were confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research on 24th February, 2023.

Both cases reside in Accra and involved a 40-year-old trader, who was unwell for a period of about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case is a contact of the fatal case and currently on admission but very stable.

Lassa fever is caused by Lassa virus and the incubation period is 2-21 days.

The virus is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent like rats, mice urine or faeces.

Lassa virus may also be spread between humans through direct contact with the blood, urine, faeces, or other bodily fluids of a person infected with Lassa fever.

Sexual transmission of Lassa virus has also been reported.

The disease according to the Ghana Health Service could be prevented by avoiding contact with rodents like mice and rats.

The GHS entreats the public to ensure good environmental hygiene and institute measures such as storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households and keeping cats to prevent rodent infestation.

Avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons.

Symptoms of Lassa fever may include fever and general weakness.

Persons may later present with headache, sore throat, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cough, and abdominal pain.

In severe cases, there maybe bleeding from the mouth, nose, vagina or stomach.

Death usually occurs within 14 days of onset in fatal cases.

Lassa fever, a viral hemorrhagic fever is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

Ghana recorded its first case in 2011.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

