At least 14 killed in Russian attacks, Ukrainian authorities say

Kiev, Mar. 22, (dpa/GNA) – At least 14 civilians have been killed by Russian attacks in Ukraine, while another 24 were injured, the press service of the Ukrainian army said in Kiev on Wednesday.

There was shelling in 11 areas, mainly along the frontline in the east and south of the country, it said.

Reports from the war zone cannot be independently verified in most cases.

Earlier, the Ukrainian side had reported several deaths and injuries in the Donetsk area.

There were also dead and injured in the heavily contested town of Bakhmut, military governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.

