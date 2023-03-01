Achieving zero maternal mortality a good thing – Health Director

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March. 01, GNA – Mr Charles Kofi Azagba, Hohoe Municipal Director of Health Services, says the Municipality recording a zero maternal mortality in 2022 was a good thing and a plus for them.

He said they had recorded a case in 2021 and moving to no case in 2022 was commendable and they would work hard to maintain the success chalked.

Mr Azagba during the 2022 annual performance review in Hohoe, noted that the review was a statutory programme in the health sector, which helped to assess the objectives set before the year began and how they performed in that year.

He said the review also sought to look at areas where they performed well, and the measures put in place in making the strides as well as areas where they did not perform well and work on it.

Mr Azagba commended the staff for working assiduously in achieving success in 2022 and urged them to continue working hard in maintaining the feat in years ahead.

He called on the health workers to continue the education on Covid-19 and the importance of vaccination.

Mr Azagba said the availability of medicines at health facilities for clients to have access to was critical in getting health care to the doorsteps of individuals.

He also noted that the Out-patient Department (OPD) attendance decreased to 1.3 percent in 2022 from 1.4 percent in 2021.

Mr Azagba said teenage pregnancies also increased to 18.3 percent in 2022 from 14.2 percent in 2021.

Dr Ahmed Habib, Medical Director, Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe, commended the success chalked in recording a zero maternal mortality adding that more work was needed to maintain a zero status in subsequent years.

Mr Joseph Chris Dzumador, Presiding Member, Hohoe Municipal Assembly, urged the health workers to have a positive and warm receptive attitude towards clients.

The Municipality has also not recorded any cases of measles in the year under review.

GNA

