US will act against China threats, Biden asserts 

Washington, Feb. 8, (dpa/GNA) - The US will act to protect itself should China threaten its sovereignty, US President Joe Biden said in his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Biden said he was committed to work with China where it could advance US interests and benefit the world.

“But make no mistake about it: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did.”

The US on Sunday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which had been flying over the country for days, with a missile off the Atlantic coast of South Carolina.

Biden said had made it clear to China’s President Xi Jinping that the US sought competition, not conflict.



“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China’s government is intent on dominating.”

The world faced serious challenges, Biden said.

“But in the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker. Autocracies have grown weaker, not stronger,” he said.

“Allies are stepping up, spending more and doing more. And bridges are forming between partners in the Pacific and those in the Atlantic. And those who bet against America are learning just how wrong they are.



“It’s never a good bet to bet against America,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

