German leaders call for access to earthquake victims in Syria

Berlin, Feb. 8, (dpa/GNA) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bundestag President Bärbel Bas have demanded that aid organizations get access to the earthquake-affected regions in Syria, where nearly 2,700 have been reported killed so far.

Monday’s devastating earthquake has to date killed more than 11,000 with most victims in Turkey. But people, many of them refugees, living in the quake-affected northern parts of Syria have less access to help, as the region has been torn by civil war and the political situation is tenuous.

“The earthquake affects many people who are already living in great need. Especially in Syria. Their situation is now getting worse,” Bas said in the Bundestag.

“It is all the more important that aid organizations quickly gain access to all parts of the disaster zone.” She said that Germany would continue to support the relief efforts to the best of its ability.

Scholz said Germany was delivering aid supplies to Turkey and was in close contact with the United Nations to bring humanitarian aid to the Syrian earthquake zone “because the need there is also huge.

“Now it is once again evident how vital this cross-border access is, which we have been advocating for years.”

Bas and Scholz thanked people in Germany for their solidarity and willingness to help.

“In this way, they also show how close we feel to our fellow citizens with Turkish or Syrian roots, who at this time may be fearing for family members or friends in the affected areas,” said Scholz.

He pointed out a recent phone call between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as an example of solidarity in difficult times. The two countries have had a longstanding difficult relationship.

“In disasters like this, we have to pull together and support each other,” Scholz noted.

Bas said she was shocked by the “scale of death, destruction and suffering.” She noted many are still trapped under rubble and hoped that as many people as possible could be saved.

GNA

