Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III passes on

By Benjamin A. Commey/Abdul Rahman

Accra, Feb 08, GNA — The Queen Mother of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III, has passed on after nearly six decades (59 years) of reign.

Naa Dedei Omaedru passed on December 26, 2022 at her residence in Dansoman surrounded by her loved ones, the Ga Traditional Council has announced.

She died at the age of 88.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Wednesday to announce her death, Mr Sylvester Jude Kpakpo Parker Allotey, Chief of Protocol and Communications, Ga Traditional Council, said the Council had set April 29, 2023 for her burial.

He added that a book of condolences would be opened from Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Ga Traditional Council, Kaneshie, for well-wishes to pay their respect to the longest-serving Queen Mother of the Ga State.

The news conference had in attendance Nii Adote Otintor, Sempe Mantse, Nii Dodoo II, Otublohum Mantse, Nii Afotey Agbo, Gbese Mantse, Nii Ahene Nunu, Abola Mantse, Nii Quao Donkoh, member of the Ga Traditional Council, family members of the late Ga Manye and other members of the Ga Traditional Council.

Also present were Justice Naa Yaaley Sarkodie, Chief of Staff, Ga Traditional Council, Madam Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, Queen mothers, and market queens.

Mr Allotey said her achievements for the Ga State during her 59 years reign were outstanding, ad that she selflessly devoted her life to public and voluntary service.

“She championed important issues crucial to peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl child,” he said.

Mr Allotey added that Naa Dedei Omaedru was also a lover of peace and unity and promoted it not only for Ga State but the entire nation.

“Throughout her reign, she demonstrated an extraordinary love for, and dedication to the Gadangbe customs, exhorting the people to protect their rich values, cultures and festivities,” he hailed.

Nii Adote Otintor II, Sempe Mantse, urged continued support for the family to ensure that the late Queen Mother received a befitting farewell.

Asafoatse Nii Kotey, who spoke on behalf of the family, commended the Ga Traditional Council for the support shown to the family since the demise of the Queen Mother.

Naa Dedei Omaedru III, known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah, was enstooled Ga Manye in 1963 aged 29.

In 2016, she left Ghana for the USA and stayed for five years.

On April 14, 2021, Naa Dedei Omaedru returned to Ghana and received a grand reception by a high-powered delegation, led by Nii Adote Otintor II, the then Acting President of the Ga Traditional Council.

