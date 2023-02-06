Second earthquake hits south-east Turkey

Istanbul, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – A second earthquake, registering a magnitude of 7.5, has struck south-eastern Turkey, with shocks being felt in both Syria and Lebanon.

This follows an initial earthquake earlier in the day, that has so far left more than 1,400 dead, including 912 in Turkey, and several hundred in neighbouring Syria. More than 5,300 people are injured in Turkey, according to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The epicentre of this additional earthquake is in the province of Kahramanmaras, according to earthquake authorities in Istanbul.

