Two Bulgarian Spartans Fly Rescue Teams and Equipment to Turkiye after Deadly Earthquake

Sofia, Feb 06 (BTA/GNA) – Bulgaria sent today two Spartan aircraft to Turkiye to fly rescue teams help deal with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, the Defence Ministry in Sofia said. Aid is also offered by the Interior Ministry and the Bulgarian Red Cross.

The quake hit Turkiye and Syria early on Monday killing some 1,400 people.

At a news conference in Sofia later in the day, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that Bulgaria is sending a medical team from the Military Medical Academy, as well as teams of the Fire Safety and Protection of the Population Service and Sofia Municipality.

The Interior Ministry said that they are sending 58 firefighters and rescuers with rescue gear and dogs, and 20 pieces of equipment.

The Bulgarian Red Cross said that it is ready to send humanitarian aid to Turkey, including 1,000 folding beds and inflatable matreses, blankets and bedding sets, heaters and cutlery.

Also, they offer to send a search and rescue team of 12 rescuers and five dogs from the Mountain Rescue Service of the Red Cross.

Through the representatives of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Bulgarian Red Cross is ready to provide further help, including within the framework of the Neighbours Help First network of the national societies of Southeast Europe.

The National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) said that within minutes from the earthquake, two strong aftershocks followed that caused even more destruction and panic in the affected area. The wave of aftershocks is not yet over, the BAS scientists said.

Also, they said that the Monday quake was 30 times stronger than a January 24, 2020 earthquake in the eastern end of this fault, that killed around 40 and injured over 1,600 people.

BTA/GNA

