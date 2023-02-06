Death toll rises to nearly 800 in Syria after earthquake

Damascus, Feb 6, (dpa/GNA) – At least 783 people have been reported killed, and more than 2,200 injured in Syria, following a devastating earthquake in the Syria-Turkey border region.

Some 403 people were killed in Syrian government-held areas, assistant health minister Ahmed Dhamiriyeh, told the state news agency SANA. More than 1,200 were wounded, he said.

In the north-western areas held by the opposition, 380 people died and more than 1,000 were injured, according to Raed al-Saleh, the head of the White Helmets, a team of some 3,000 volunteers providing aid to rebel-held areas. Hundreds remain trapped under rubble, he added.

