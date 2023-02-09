Hotels Association elects new committee members 

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Feb. 9, GNA – The Ghana Progressive Hotels Association (GHAPROHA) Cooperative Credit Union Limited has elected an eight-member Board and committee to serve on the Union’s governance structure and to steer the affairs of the group.

The elected officers for the Board were Okatakyie David Nana Anim, the new Board Chairman, the Reverend Jonathan Kofi Osei, Vice Chairman, Mrs. Juliet Bortey, Board Secretary, Mrs. Theresa Manyo, Board’s Treasurer and Ms. Grace Atia and Mr. Charles Odu Gyemfi, Board members

Those elected to serve on the Committees were: Mr. Eric Worchie, Head of the Supervisory; and Mr. Prosper Gadagbui as the Secretary.

The Officers were elected at the 2nd Annual General meeting of the group held in Tema.

Mr. Bennet Cudjoe Kubi, the former board chairman, indicated that the Union was inaugurated on May 11, 2011, with the aim to provide financial support and services to members in a more flexible yet professional manner.

He said the Union had fulfilled all legal requirements for registration and its certificates duly renewed in strict compliance with all rules and regulations that govern the Union’s operations.

Mr Kubi noted that members of the Union had benefitted tremendously through flexible loans, which helped most to expand their hotel business, pay school fees, purchase vehicles, and pay for accommodation.

The membership of the Union has increased from 87 in December 2011 to 264 as of the close of 2021.

The Reverend Emmanuel Geadda Asando, the National President of the Ghana Progressive Hotels Association, stressed that stakeholders should actively encourage their workers to be part of the union and do more to understand the concept of the union better.

He urged loan defaulters to pay back to ensure the Union had the capacity to fully support other members.

Mr Desmond Kuranchie Mensah, the Deputy Head of Development Services Cooperative Union Association, urged the members to save more to sustain the association.

“Saving is like a watermelon, eating its seed is healthy but if we eat all the seeds we would not plant more watermelons anymore. Let us try to save even as we spend our income,” he recommended.

Okatakyie Anim, the newly elected board chairman, promised to lead the new team to continue with the good works initiated by the previous board.

He assured the membership that the new board would also initiate processes to cast their net wide and improve upon their operations.

GNA

