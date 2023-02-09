Armed Forces laud Canadian Government initiative 

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, Feb. 9, GNA – Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Chief of Staff, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has commended the Canadian Government’s effort to boost the morale of women and help increase their participation in the United Nations Peace Operations.

He explained that the Canadian government had shown commitment to supporting the efforts of the GAF to implement the construction of 200 and 100-bed female accommodations at the Army Recruitment Training school (ARTS) in Shai Hills, and Daboya Training Center respectively.

He noted that “it must also be recognised that it was the selfless service and sacrifice of the GAF that has made it possible to be selected among the two countries in Africa. There’s a need to support the GAF for their selfless service in other security flashpoints across the country.”

Maj. Andoh stated during a reception at the Tema Port for Two Royal Canadian Navy Ships (RCN), which is in the country. The visit is the 5th in the context of “Operation Projection” in the West Africa sub-region.

It also forms part of Canada’s strategic engagement with regional nations to support capacity building, foster relationships, and make a contribution to the stability necessary to advance maritime security goals in the region.

The reception at the Tema Port was hosted by the Canadian High Commission, which was also used to shed light on Canada-Ghana relations as well as the “Elsie Initiative,” for Women in Peace Operations and focus on Women, Peace, and Security.

Maj. Andoh called for total support for the initiative to encourage women and to pilot the barrier assessment which is one of the six components of the initiative.

The Elsie Initiative originated in 2017 in Vancouver Canada and focuses specifically on uninformed women serving in the police and military.

The objective of the Elsie Initiative in Ghana is to support and appreciate the effort and sacrifice of uniformed women in the nation.

He further recognised that prior to the launch of the Elsie initiative in Ghana, the GAF already championed gender mainstreaming and increasing the meaningful participation of women.

He emphasised that it was done through the “Equal Opportunity” policy in GAF hence appealing to the citizenry and uniformed personnel to make this initiative a success and expressed optimism that it would boost the morale of troops as they toil day and night to keep Ghanaians safe.

He noted conducting a female recruitment campaign targeting young women in secondary and tertiary institutions in all 16 Regions of Ghana through the Elsie Initiative.

Maj. Andoh said GAF was also exploring other areas of training and collaboration with Canada beyond the Elsie Initiative that could help straighten their cooperation in international security.

“GAF is always grateful to Canada for their enormous support including the accomplishment under Elsie Initiative,” he said, stressing “I believe this effort will go a long way to assist Ghana to meet the ideals of United Nations Security Council Resolution and the UN Gender Parity Strategy target.”

