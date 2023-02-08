Woman pulled out alive after 52 hours under rubble in Turkey

Istanbul, Feb. 8, (dpa/GNA) - A woman has been pulled out alive after being trapped in the rubble of a building that collapsed 52 hours earlier due to a devastating earthquake in south-east Turkey.

Pictures from broadcaster NTV on Wednesday showed emergency services in the province of Kahramanmaraş near the border with Syria carrying the woman on a stretcher to the ambulance.

The 58-year-old was reportedly rescued from a collapsed hotel.

The province of Kahramanmaraş was hit hard by the earthquakes, the strongest of which registered at magnitude-7.7 and struck at 0117 GMT on Monday. Another powerful quake, only slightly weaker at 7.5, hit around noon the same day.

Thousands died in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria.

Some of the injured were being taken to the metropolis of Istanbul for treatment via Atatürk Airport, which has been closed for civil air traffic, the broadcaster reported.

GNA

