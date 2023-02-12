Don’t deny children access to education—Rev. Ntim Fordjour

Gomoa Akropong (C/R) Feb. 12, GNA – Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, has advised parents not to deny their children education no matter their circumstances.

He explained that irrespective of the kind of work they did and the kind of conditions they might find themselves in, they should not use such conditions as an excuse to prevent their children and wards from accessing education which held the key to their future dreams.

Rev. Fordjour gave the advice at a durbar of chiefs and people of Gomoa Akropong No. 2 in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region.

The durbar climaxed a week-long celebration of the annual Akwambo festival of the chiefs and people of the area.

The event which had the theme, “Working together to seek peace and development for Akropong No. 2” brought together people from all walks of life.

Some of the activities which took place during the week were a health walk, candle possession, born fire, cooking competition, inter-area football competition, inter-schools quiz competition, dancing competition and the coronation of chiefs in a palanquin before the durbar.

Peaceful co-existence

Rev. Ntim Fordjour praised the chiefs and people for the maintenance of peace in the area over the years and urged them to continue living in peace with one another.

He assured the people of the Government’s commitment to partner all stakeholders in the country towards the development of the country through education.

The Deputy Minister announced that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government would continue to work hard to ensure that all children of school-going age benefitted from education.

Equal access

“The Government desires that both children of the rich and the poor would both have equal access to education hence the various interventions to ensure that all children had access to education irrespective of ethnic, political, religious among other affiliations.” He said.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour appealed to all parents to strive to complement the government’s efforts by ensuring that their children stayed in school until they completed by providing them with their basic needs like bags, and clothing among others.

The Odikro of Gomoa Akropong, Nana Odum Amanfo IV, commended the people of the area for their support towards the maintenance of peace in the town.

He lauded the Government for its support for the development of education in the area but called for more support to ensure that many more youth accessed education.

The Odikro recounted the various initiatives implemented by the traditional council to ensure that all children in the communities around the area took their education seriously.

Prioritise education

Nana Agyarko Akyen II, Mankrado of Gomoa Akropong, charged the chiefs and people of the area to prioritise education since that was the legacy every parent could bequeath to their children.

He charged the youth to have good role models and work hard towards attaining higher laurels like them or even beyond.

The Deputy Education Minister donated 15 pianos to some Senior High Schools in the area and stationery to some Basic Schools to boost effective teaching and learning.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

