Kpando Senior High School wins Ethical Hacking Championship

By Edward Williams

Kpando (V/R), Feb. 12, GNA – The Kpando Senior High School (KPASEC) has won the Zone 3 Ethical Hacking Zonal Championship held in Kpando.

The school scored a total of 84.8 points to beat Bishop Herman College which had 80.7 points and Kpando Technical Institute with 67 points.

Mr Bright Edujih Kuleke, Programmes Coordinator, CyberGhana, described the performance of the contestants from the participating schools as great, adding that they also needed more exposure.

He said the programme was aimed at creating awareness and equipping the young ones with employable skills for job opportunities from companies who might need their services.

Mr Kuleke said the programme was also to assess the training CyberGhana had offered the students over the period, adding that the students were also examined on what they learnt.

He said the competition was part of other Zonal competitions held nationwide and schools who emerged victorious would participate in the national event.

Mr Kuleke noted that cyber security was not about fraud and that the students were trained on protecting and preventing hackers from manipulating systems.

He encouraged parents to allow their wards to be trained and asked for support from government and stakeholders to help the Organisation extend the training to other schools.

Mr Gideon Yao Kattah, Patron and Head of ICT Department, KPASEC, said it was a great and a happy moment to have chalked victory with their hardwork and thanked the headmaster for his support and encouragement.

He said the competition had not been an easy one since the students went through rigorous training from the boot camp, executing a project and before arriving at the Zonal Championship stage.

Mr Kattah said it was time education syllabuses were reviewed and structured to give students a job at hand, adding that cyber security had come to provide the platform for preparing students for the job market on the field.

He said it was their hope that after the ranking, the school would be among the best schools in the Volta region to participate in the national event.

Miss Amenuveve Axoede, Master Danquah Jephthah Kojo and Master Ewoenam Katsekpor Jnr, all Form three students represented the winning school.

Miss Axoede described the contest as exciting while hoping for a great grand finale.

She said the competition had led to her developing an interest in cyber related issues.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

