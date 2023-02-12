Joe Ghartey begins nationwide tour  

By P.K.Yankey

Takoradi (W/R), Feb 12, GNA- New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Aspirant hopeful, Mr Joe Ghartey, is set to begin a nationwide tour on Monday, February 13, 2023 in the Western Region.

Dubbed, “Nationwide Tour of Hope and Unity”, Mr Joe Ghartey would be interacting with NPP delegates and other opinion leaders during the tour.

He would inform delegates of his Presidential candidature as they gear up to cast their ballots to elect a flagbearer to contest the 2024 Presidential elections.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi ahead of the tour, Mr Joe Ghartey was confident that his tour would be successful.

As the Member of Parliament for Essikado – Ketan, he said, it was proper to commence his tour by informing his constituents.

Mr. Ghartey said his campaign message was one that was full of Hope for the future of Ghanaians and could bring the people together to foster peace and spearhead national development.

The Former Attorney-General and Minister for Railways Development, told GNA that his Plan would totally transform Ghana.

He said he had a clear message for the delegates as a first step.

The former Deputy Speaker of Parliament said he would unite the Party and the country behind this Total Transformation Agenda for the benefit of all.

Mr Ghartey had already formally informed President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo of his intentions.

He said as the “People’s President”, he would run an open, listening and service-oriented government without sacrificing discipline and fairness.

Mr Ghartey said in all the public sector jobs he held he worked hard with integrity, and he would do the same as President.

He asked prospective NPP delegates to weigh his campaign messages well and the philosophy that would guide governance under him and make their choice.

GNA

