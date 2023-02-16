Airbus sees earnings rise in fourth quarter, ups dividend 

Frankfurt, Feb. 16, (dpa/GNA) - European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Thursday posted a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter, reflecting an increase in revenue which was supported by higher commercial aircraft deliveries.

Other factors included increased contributions from Airbus Defence and Space and Airbus Helicopters and a firm dollar.

For the last three-month period of the year, the company recorded a net income of €1.679 billion ($1.796 billion), or €2.13 per share, up from €1.578 billion, or €2.01 per share, in the last quarter of the prior year.

Underlying earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), however, dropped to €1.773 billion from last year’s €1.905 billion in the period.

However, adjusted EBIT rose to €2.146 billion from the previous year’s €1.496 billion.

In the fourth quarter, the company generated revenue of €20.644 billion, up from €16.994 billion in the same period the year before.

For the 2022 full-year, the board will pay a dividend of €1.80 per share, higher than last year’s €1.50 per share.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, Airbus expects adjusted EBIT of €6 billion.

GNA

