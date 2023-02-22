22 babies born on Valentine’s Day in two Hospitals in Accra 

By Priscilla Oye Ofori

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – A total of 22 babies were born in two hospitals in Accra on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023.

Seventeen of them are females.

Out of the eleven babies delivered at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, a set of twins and four others were females and five males.

At the Mamprobi Hospital, seven of the babies were females and four males.

They were all delivered between the hours of 12 midnight and 2 midday.

Madam Cecelia Nyamekeh Quao, a Midwifery Officer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency in Accra that the mothers and the babies were healthy and in good condition.

Mrs Mary Boateng, a mother of one of the babies, expressed joy saying: ‘‘I will name my daughter Valentina because she was born on Valentine’s Day.’’

Ms Isabella Lamptey, another mother, said she was happy she had delivered on the day of love.

Valentine’s Day, a day to show love and appreciation to family and friends coincides with the National Chocolate Day in Ghana, which is intended to promote the consumption of Ghanaian chocolate and cocoa products to boost the economy and improve health.

On this Day, people give gifts, spend quality time with families and friends.

Some babies born on the Day are named Valentine for males and Valentina for females.

