We have enough chocolates on the market – CPC 

By Laudia Sawer,

Tema, Feb. 16, GNA – The Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), producers of the golden tree brand of cocoa products, has assured Ghanaians that the company has enough stock of chocolates on the market for all occasions, including the National Chocolate Day.

Nana Agyemang Ansong, the CPC Sales and Marketing Manager, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said due to the annual increase in demand the CPC had already put about 3,500 tonnes of chocolates on the market.

He noted that the plan was to increase the consumption of cocoa and promote its benefits, especially on Valentine’s Day, also known as the Chocolate Day, to become a big event for Africa where Ghana would become the Swiss of Africa.

Nana Ansong said the promotion of chocolates on the day was a very good initiative to ensure that Ghana became a healthy nation, adding that the country was blessed with cocoa, hence the need for high public consumption to derive the maximum benefits.

Touching on the benefits, he said cocoa contained antioxidants that promoted cardiovascular and dental health and general well-being.

Mr Ansong said cocoa had properties of anti-ageing, prevents cancer, helps in blood circulation, reduces blood pressure, and menstrual cramps, while boosting the production of breast milk in lactating mothers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

