Two-Child Family Remains Ideal for Bulgarians in 2021

Sofia, Jan 17 (BTA/GNA) – The two-child family remained the reproductive ideal for Bulgarian women aged between 15 and 49 and men aged between 15 and 59 in 2021. It was upheld by 63.3% of the combined total of people in these age groups, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported on Tuesday, unveiling data from the latest population and housing census, held between September 7 and October 10, 2021.

The second most preferred pattern was a family with three kids (according to 17.1% of women aged 15-49 and men aged 15-59), followed by the single-child family (7.9%). In 2021, some 9.4% of reproductive-age Bulgarians could not say how many children are best for a family. The family with four or more children was preferred by 2% of Bulgarians.

Practical intentions were not very different from the ideal in 2021, the data show. Most people (61.9%) planned to have two children in their family, another 14.9% wanted three, 12.0% would have one, and 2.3% would have four or more. Another 7.9% of reproductive-age Bulgarians could not say how many children they would like to have, and 1% did not want any.

