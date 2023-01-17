Kadjebi DCE asks teachers to help improve standards of education  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Jan 17, GNA – Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has asked the Heads of Basic Schools to put their chest to the wheel to help improve the standards of education in the district.

He said they ought to support “rather than sitting on the fence to see things go wayward before they begin to act to remedy the situation.”

Mr Agbanyo said this during the maiden meeting with the Heads of Basic Schools at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.He said by comparative analysis of Basic Education Certificates Examination (BECE) Results in the Oti Region, the District’s performance was not the best, so there was the need for all stakeholders in the education sector to assist change the trend.

The DCE promised his commitment to ensuring that education gets the needed attention during his tenure of office and that the meeting would be routine to put things in the right perspective.

Mr Agbanyo disclosed that similar meeting would be organised for School Improvement Support Officers (SISOs) and followed by the teachers in the eight Circuits in the district to discuss the way forward for education in the district.

He pledged to channel a chunk of the District Assembly’s revenue into education to avert the dwindling fortune of education in the district.

Mr Agbanyo said though in every human institution, there might the temptation of stepping on people’s toe, especially if the Boss wanted to make sure that the policies are implemented to the fullest, they should not be deterred by the wrath they would incur from their subordinates.

He also appealed to the Heads to serve as agents of change and educate the citizenry on the need to honour their tax obligations for the District Assembly to generate enough revenue to support educational activities in the district.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, District Director of Education, appealed to the DCE to lobby for teachers to be posted to fill the vacant classrooms as result of exodus of teachers.

He also asked for more desks for pupils and students to sit on to learn; adding these two issues are affecting education in the district and that need urgent attention.

GNA

