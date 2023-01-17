Road accidents kill 204 in Central Region last year  

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Jan. 14, GNA – A total of two hundred and four (204) lives were lost to road accidents in the Central Region last year as against 211 in 2021, representing a 3.3 per cent reduction.

Also, people injured through motor accidents rose to 1,546 from 1, 442, representing a 7.2 per cent increase with pedestrian knockdown also increasing to 252 from 219 resulting in 85 deaths and 167 injuries over the same period.

In all, 1,037 road crashes involving 1,628 vehicles were recorded in 2022 as against 1, 010 with 1,507 vehicles in 2021, indicating an increase of 2.7 per cent.

The various vehicles which had accidents, comprised of 643 commercial vehicles, 646 private and 339 motorcycles.

Ms Linda Affotey-Annang, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) told the Ghana News Agency, that of all the cases reported, vehicles involved, people injured, and pedestrian knockdowns increased by 2.7 per cent, 8.0 per cent, 7.2 per cent, 15.1 per cent, respectively.

She mentioned drivers’ indiscipline, fatigue, tyre burst, distractions while driving, speeding and wrongful overtaking as rampant on the Takoradi-Cape Coast-Accra highway, which mostly contributed to road fatalities in the Region.

However, Ms Affotey-Annang reiterated commitment on the part of her office to intensify road safety education, and called for the support of all stakeholders.

For drivers, she advised them to religiously observe road traffic regulations and desist from drinking alcohol and using other hard drugs to drive.

She asked them to avoid over-speeding, overloading, and taking passengers to unauthorized places and reminded them of the slogan ‘if you drive, don’t drink and if you drink, don’t drive’ to stem accidents.

MS Affotey-Annang also appealed to passengers to be vigilant and not allow drivers to endanger their lives and that of other road users, but speak up always against inconsiderate, dangerous, and careless driving.

She reminded pedestrians to always check their surroundings when on the road, and look out for safe crossing facilities like pedestrian crossing points or footbridges when crossing the road.

MS Affotey-Annang advised against the use of phones while driving or crossing at the designated zebra crossing, footbridges, near intersections, junctions and near roundabouts.

