2023 CHAN: Two teams to qualify from Group C despite Morocco’s exit  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.17, GNA- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stated that two teams will qualify out of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) Group C following defending champions, Morocco’s failure to participate in the competition in Algeria.

Morocco could not travel to partake in the continental tournament following Algeria’s restrictions to allow Moroccan planes in their territory since 2021.

This had left Group C with only three teams, Ghana, Sudan, and Madagascar who would now battle it out to the knockout stage of the tournament.

A statement by the African football body said “The Committee decided that Group C would be composed of three teams and the first two teams will qualify for the knockout stages”.

It stated that CAF had referred Morocco’s failure to show up in their open game to the competent judicial body to deal with.

