Residents of Awutu Papaase in fear over land guard activities

Simon Agbovi

Awutu Papaase (C/R), Jan 27, GNA – Residents of Awutu Papaase in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region are living in fear due to activities of landguards in the area.

Last Saturday, a group of persons wielding guns and machetes stormed the community over a parcel of land, shooting indiscriminately, in which some persons sustained injuries.

Some residents, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity, said landguards had been terrorising community members to forcefully takeover their lands.

Mbrantehene of Awutu Papaase No. 1, Nana Quaye Nyamekye, when contacted, confirmed the incident and told journalists that the issue was of great concern to the community, which disturbed the peace and development of the area.

He called on the Central East Regional Police Command to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

Nana Nyamekye said one person was murdered last year as a result of landguard activities and appealed for police support.

The case had been reported to the Ofaakor District Police Command for investigations, he said.

GNA

