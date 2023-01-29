Mohammed Kudus sweeps double at 47th SWAG Awards 

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan. 28, GNA – Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has been named the Footballer of the Year and the Sports Personality of the Year at the 47th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards in Accra.

The Ajax man was voted ahead of Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew and Thomas Partey in the Footballer of the Year category, following his exploits for the national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to win the award for the second time in a row.

The 22-year-old went ahead of Athlete Joseph Paul Amoah and Amateur Boxer, Abraham Mensah in the Sports Personality of the Year category, sweeping away the ultimate prize in pride.

The midfielder in his speech delivered at the event said the award would motivate him to raise high the flag of Ghana in the future.

He thanked Ghanaians for their immense support in his career and congratulated all the award winners and nominees for their contribution to sports in Ghana.

“I just want to thank everyone else who has been involved in this and I want to congratulate all the other award winners and contenders, I believe we are all winners, we are all together and I wish the best to everyone.”

The midfielder has been Ghana’s most dominated player in 2022, making headlines in Europe’s top-tier competition, the Champions League and the Holland Eredivisie.

He became Ghana’s first player to score a brace in the World Cup, which gave Ghana a win against South Korea in the group stage.

Today, Mohammed Kudus has become a household name in Ghana, specifically Nima, living the ‘Kudus Dream’ he had always dreamt of.

SWAG has over the last 47 years, applauded the efforts of sportsmen, sportswomen, teams, and Federations for their contributions to the growth of sports in the country.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

