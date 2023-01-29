GPL Week 14: Great Olympics pip Karela United to go sixth

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – Accra Great Olympics recorded a 1-0 victory over Karela United in a match-day 14 encounter of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Prince Kwadwo Afrifa’s solitary strike was enough for the Dade Boys as they recorded back-to-back victories to climb up to sixth on the league table, three points adrift of leaders Aduana Stars.

Coach Yaw Preko made some few changes to his starting lineup that won against Kotoku Royals last week, with Philip Nii Sackey making the starting lineup.

Experienced Ghana international Agyemang Badu who missed the last match due to injury was named among substitute.

The home side made a strong start to the game, controlling the majority of possession.

Great Olympics deservedly took the lead in the 15th minute as Afrifa delivered a superb strike after Samuel Abbey Quaye’s through ball found him in the penalty box.

Karela United struggled to create any chances as they failed to deliver any shots on target, with Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare having a field day in the first half.

The away side were much better after the restart and began to create some openings in the Great Olympics’ defence.

Substitute Samuel Attah Kumi got Karela United’s first shot on target in the 66th minute, but Benjamin Asare was equal to the task as he

delivered an impressive save.

It was a nervy finish to the game, with Great Olympics on the back foot as Karela United pressed for the equaliser but failed to test goalkeeper Benjamin Asare as Great Olympics held on to secure all three points.

GNA

