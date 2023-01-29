37 Military Hospital commended for exceptional healthcare delivery

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Jan 28, GNA – Brigadier General Dr Yao Vitse Kpornyo, a Retired Medical Personnel at the 37 Military Hospital, has commended the Hospital for exceptional healthcare delivery over the years.

“… The standards have improved over the years. You have reignited in me the passion that drove us to serve the Ghana Armed Forces in this Hospital,” he said.

Brigadier General Dr Kpornyo, a retired senior Ophthalmologist at the facility, gave the commendation as the guest of honour at the Hospital’s Officers 2022 Annual Ball.

He said the Hospital’s quest to continue to remain a reliable and dedicated point of call for exceptional healthcare delivery to both uniformed personnel and the civilian population was highly commendable.

He lauded the Hospital for the role it had played in curbing the spread of Covid-19 and its treatment of infected persons during the pandemic.

“The Hospital’s sacrifices during the Covid-19 Pandemic and other national disasters are exceptional. I must say that on all occasions that you were called upon, you performed superbly, ” he said.

Lieutenant Commander Gyau Darko, the President of the 37 Military Hospital Mess Committee (PMC), highlighted how the Hospital continued to be bedeviled with challenges despite successes.

He was, however, hopeful that with the support of partners, the situation would be addressed.

“The year also brought with it, some infrastructural and logistical challenges, which cannot be solely done by us.

It is hoped that some philanthropists and institutions will continue to partner with us to surmount these challenges, ” Lieutenant Commander Darko said.

The 37 Military Hospital Annual Ball is an end-of-year grand dinner party, which offers uniformed medical and civilian staff a time to wine, dine, network, and have fun.

The 2022 edition is the first after the Covid-19 Pandemic, which imposed restrictions on social activities.

The Commander of the 37 Miltary Hospital, Brigadier General Azumah Bugri, the Commanding Officer of 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Seth Attoh, and the Director General of the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services, Brigadier General Raymond Ewusi, were at the event.

