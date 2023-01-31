Medical University of Sofia and Roche Bulgaria to Cooperate in Medical Science, Healthcare

Sofia, Jan 31, (BTA/GNA) – A memorandum of understanding between the Medical University of Sofia and Roche Bulgaria was signed on January 30, 2023, during the opening of the new office building of the biotechnology company in Sofia, the organizers said. Based on the document, the two sides will identify opportunities for cooperation in various activities in the field of medical science, healthcare and for the benefit of patients.

The memorandum was signed by the rector of Sofia Medical University, Acad. Prof. Lachezar Traykov and Hesham Sabry the General Manager of Roche Bulgaria. The event was attended Swiss Ambassador Raymund Furrer, representatives of Sofia Medical University, the Ministry of Health, Sofia Municipality, professional, branch and commercial organizations.

During the ceremony, the general manager of Roche Bulgaria Hesham Sabry said that his company is honoured to cooperate with the Medical University in Sofia, which is the oldest and most prestigious institution for higher medical education in Bulgaria.

Sofia Medical University Rector Traykov said that one of the main tasks of the university is to create science at an extremely high level which will contribute to the entire Bulgarian society. “The place of this science is among the people, to help and make our lives more fulfilling and better. And this inevitably implies a direct connection with businesses. I believe that with a partner like Roche – an innovative biotechnology company with clear goals and policies, we can achieve new horizons in our development.”

During the event, Ambassador Furrer welcomed the biotechnological company’s relations with the institutions and the Medical University.

Last year, the Central Medical Library of the Sofia Medical University, opened a creative space where students and teachers of the educational institution can work on various projects. The repair was carried out with the support of Roche Bulgaria.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

