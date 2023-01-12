Ho Municipal Assembly Gets New Office Complex 

By Nelson Ayivor

Ho (VR), Jan. 12, GNA- A new office complex has been commissioned to give a facelift to the Ho Municipal Assembly.

Mr Richard Divine Kwamla Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive for Ho, who spearheaded the construction of the building said at a handing over ceremony that the project was in fulfillment of his promises to the people.

The office complex project, which was awarded to Yandeg Construction Company Limited, has since been operational.

According to the MCE, the office of the Municipal Chief Executive and the Co-ordinating Director (MCD) of the Assembly were key on his agenda right from the day he was confirmed and sworn in as the Municipality’s Chief Executive.

“I can recall on the day of my confirmation and swearing in as MCE that, l made a promise to give the assembly a befitting office complex in readiness to become a Metropolitan area and also to bring developmental projects to every community in the Municipality, be it rural or urban.” He recalled.

Mr Bosson said, the Ho Municipal Assembly is again benefiting from a GH¢7.5million ultra-modern office complex through the intervention of President Nana Akufo Addo, adding that the project was already awarded, and work is progressing steadily.

He expressed gratitude to the revenue office of the assembly for helping in mobilizing revenue which he observed was a factor in increasing the assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) the previous year.

The Ho MCE appreciated the patience and resilience of staff of the assembly who are on the assembly’s IGF payroll, especially during the periods they have had to go without pay even after diligently discharging their duties and warned staff who slack on their duties to “back up before the dark days come.” He warned.

The ceremony was attended by staff of the Ho Municipal Assembly, Chiefs and Queen Mothers from the Municipality, members of the community as well as other stakeholders.

