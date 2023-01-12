Stakeholders meet on Blood Lead Level  

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Kpone (Near Tema) Jan. 12, GNA – The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Directorate, in collaboration with the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has engaged some stakeholders on the Blood Lead Level (BLL) survey to be conducted in some communities within the Municipality.

Blood Lead Level is a measure of the amount of lead in the blood.

Lead is a toxic heavy metal and can cause neurological damage, especially among children, at any detectable level. High lead levels cause decreased vitamin D and haeamoglobin synthesis as well as anaemia, acute central nervous system disorders and possibly death.

The Stakeholders’ meeting was organized to solicit ideas and suggestions on how to ensure the ten-day survey becomes successful within the Municipality.

Dr Esther Priscila Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director said globally one of every three children risk having lead blood issues adding that some 1.3 percent of premature deaths in children could be attributed to lead in blood issues.

Dr Biamah-Danquah explained that certain activities such as mining, paint products, fuel, and people who recycle used batteries within the communities expose the entire community and most especially children to such health implications.

According to her, some companies within the Kpone-Katamanso municipality were engaged in life-threatening ventures and called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to ensure the environment was always safe for residents.

Dr Biamah-Danquah again noted that blood lead level affects human brains, and reproductive systems and can in turn cause stroke, abortions in pregnant women, and sometimes death.

She hinted that the BLL survey, which commenced on Wednesday, January 11th and end on 24th 2023, would target about 400 children within some selected communities within the municipality to collate some meaningful data to help in policy formulation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Gifty Amihere, Kpone-Katamanso Health Promotion Officer appealed to the stakeholders including parents and head teachers at the various schools to cooperate with the municipal health officers as they embark on the BLL survey within the municipality.

She explained that blood samples would be taken to the laboratory for examinations, adding that parents should disregard any form of misconceptions and extend their maximum support to ensure their children are well protected within the environment.

