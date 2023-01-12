MLGWUI-FFMRC salutes Ghanaian- German Centre for Jobs Migration and Reintegration 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA – The Migrant Labour General Workers’ Union International and its Education Department, Finnish-French Migrant Resource Centre (MLGWUI-FFMRC) has applauded the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) for its continuous support over the years.

The GGC has been supporting the Union, especially the African Return Migrant Workers and Internal Potential Migrants in psychological counselling, skills training, and education on migration.

Mr Justice Baako Ntarmah, the General Secretary of the Union, said such support had changed many Return Migrant Workers’ lives in labour migration and had made some of them successful entrepreneurs and employers.

He said this at the 2023 first quarterly evaluation meeting to assess the challenges faced by the Union and its members before the intervention by GGC.

The meeting was also to orientate new Regional Leaders of the Union and beneficiaries of the GGC programme.

Mr Ntarmah said the meeting was also to draw strategic plan for the year to seek funding to support activities for Africa and Diaspora Membership Organising and Education Drive; rent new office space for the Secretariat in Accra, and to promote entrepreneurial skills training in Labour Migration, among others.

Mr Ntarmah, therefore, encouraged migrant workers who have already benefited from the GGC programme to remain focused to sustain businesses.

Mr Okrah Kwame Benson, the Deputy General Secretary, reiterated their appeal to the Diaspora Affairs of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Reintegration to support the activities of the Union.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

