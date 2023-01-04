Black History 2023 Festival: Bola Ray pledges GHS1 million air-time sponsorship 

By Patience Gbeze

Accra, Jan. 4, GNA – The Chief Executive Officer of the EIB Network, Mr. Nathaniel Kwabena Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray has pledged a one-million cedi airtime sponsorship for the 2023 edition of Black History Festival (BHF).

At the launch in Accra, the media icon who was inspired by the initiative said: “I am ready to support the Black History Festival with my outfit and connect the organisers with a rich Ghanaian in Columbus Ohio for sponsorship. “

He also urged the Ministry of Tourism to pay attention to projecting creativities from Ghana to the world.

Mr Adisi said he believed that Ghana has a lot of creative potentials that the country could put the spotlight on to generate some revenue.

‘’Ghana has a bank of creative ideas that can be refined and projected for revenue for the country, therefore, I’m calling on the Ministry of Tourism and all stakeholders in the creative industry to find a way to create an enabling environment to intentionally market what we have to the diaspora.’’

He said: “Many talents have gone to waste in the country, the reason being that most of these young talents do not have what it takes to lift themselves there.”

He, therefore, urged the Ministry for Tourism and Creative Arts to be intentional in organising events with excellence around the world, which would feature key amongst the top artists alongside young potentials for the spotlight.

Deliberate actions of that nature, Mr Adisi stated, would put the country and many people on the global map.

According to him, that would afford the nation, a platform to market not just musicians in Ghana but a means to project different shades of the country’s cultural heritage to the diaspora and beyond.

He noted that, “BHF is a unique event that will go a long way to bridge the gap between Ghanaians in the country and other Africans in the diaspora, thus strengthening strong ties for effective business partnerships, and exchange of ideas, amongst others.”

He stated that following the success of the maiden edition of the BHF, which was held in Washington DC, USA in 2022, he was optimistic that the Bureau for International Development, Exchanges, and Commerce (BIDEC), organisers of the festival with their partners would make the second edition also a success.

The festival is being organised with support from the African Union Mission to the United States, the Office of the President of Ghana (Diaspora Affairs), and the Office of the Mayor and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) amongst other key partners to be unveiled

The second edition of BHF would be held in Columbus Ohio, USA from February 15 to 18, 2023.

The Black History Festival is aimed at the celebration of the strong ties between Governments of the United States of America and the African Union Member States over the years.

It is also an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of the exchange programmes between the two bilateral partners.’’

GNA

