Benedict XVI’s funeral set for Thursday in St Peter’s Square

Rome, Dec 31, (dpa/GNA) – The funeral service for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, will be held on Thursday in St Peter’s Square, with Pope Francis leading a Mass starting at 9:30 am (0830 GMT), the Vatican says.

From Monday, Benedict will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica, so that the faithful can pay their respects.

German-born Benedict, died on Saturday at the age of 95, after his health recently deteriorated, a Vatican spokesman said.

In February 2013, after just under eight years as pontiff, he voluntarily resigned in a spectacular move, the first pope to do so in more than 700 years. He cited his frail health, saying he lacked the strength for such a demanding job.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

