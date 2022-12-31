Macron, von der Leyen offer condolences after death of Benedict XVI

Paris, Dec 31, (dpa/GNA) – French President, Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, offered their condolences, following the death of former pope Benedict XVI on Saturday.

Macron on Twitter remembered Benedict as a champion for a “more fraternal world”, and said his thoughts were “with Catholics in France and throughout the world”, who were in mourning.

Von der Leyen also took to Twitter to offer her sympathies. “He had set a strong signal through his resignation. He saw himself first as a servant for God and his Church,” she wrote.

GNA

