Rome, Dec 31, (dpa/GNA) – Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica from Monday, so the faithful may pay their respects, the Vatican said shortly after announcing the 95-year-old’s death on Saturday.
Benedict XVI to lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica from Monday
