AG seeks extensive psychiatric examination on  Abesim murder suspect 

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – The Attorney General has asked the Police to charge Richard Appiah, accused of killing two minors and storing some of their body parts in refrigerator at Abesim in the Bono Region, with murder.

A duplicate docket on the accused was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for advice.

The police said the AG had instructed it to charge Appiah with murder and also send him to the Psychiatric Hospital for extensive review.

“We, therefore, pray for an order of the court to enable us send him to the Psychiatric Hospital.

The court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye ordered the Police to send Appiah to the Psychiatric Hospital and adjourned the matter to November 22.

Appiah, a footballer, is standing trial for allegedly killing Louis Agyeman and Stephen Sarpong in cold blood.

Appiah is accused of allegedly storing some of the body parts of the victim in a refrigerator after killing them.

The court has preserved his plea.

The Police said during investigation, some body parts and intestines were retrieved from a farm.

The minors have since been buried.

GNA

