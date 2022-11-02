Hungary trade deficit widens more than estimated 

Budapest, Nov. 2, (dpa/GNA) - Hungary’s trade deficit rose more than initially estimated in August, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit was €1.58 billion ($1.56 billion) in August versus €1.30 billion in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade deficit was €717 million.

In July, the trade deficit was €1.298 billion.

Every year, exports increased 36.8% in August, following a 12.8% rise in July. According to the initial estimate, exports had increased by 37%.

Imports rose by a revised 43.4% annually in August, following a 24.1% increase in the prior month. The growth rate was revised up from 41% per cent.

