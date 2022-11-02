Prohibited business: Court grants bail to couple  

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA – An Accra Circuit Court has granted bail to a couple for alleged engagement in prohibited business related to narcotic drugs and giving bribes to influence a Public Officer.

They are Mr Richard Mensah, a 40-year-old carpenter and Madam Augustina Yawa Benuyewa, a 35-year-old trader.

Mr Mensah was charged with prohibited business related to narcotic drugs while Madam Benuyewa was also charged with giving bribes to influence a Public Officer on behalf of her husband (Mr Mensah).

Their plea was not taken as the substance was yet to be tested.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei-Ayeh admitted Mr Mensah to bail in the sum of GH₵150,000.00, while Madam Benuyewa was also granted GH₵100,000.00 bail with three gainfully employed sureties each, one to be justified.

Mr Mensah was ordered by the Court to report to the Accra Regional CID every Monday.

The case has been adjourned to November 28, 2022, for their plea to be taken.

Police Inspector Daniel Ofori Appiah, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainants were Police Officers of the Regional Alpha Swat Patrol Team, whilst the couple resided at Abeka Flat Top.

The prosecution said in recent months, Mr Mensah had allegedly engaged in the sale of Indian hemp to the youth in the community, which generated concern by the opinion leaders.

The prosecution said on October 14, 2022, information reached the complainants that Mr Mensah was selling Indian hemp and they moved to the house of the couple and had him arrested.

It said a search conducted in his room revealed a quantity of dried leaves and 46 rolls of dried leaves all suspected to be Indian hemp.

The prosecution said Mr Mensah was taken to the Regional Police Headquarters for investigations, where Madam Benuyewa offered GH₵20,000.00 to the leader of the Patrol Team to have the charge withdrawn against her husband.

She was also quickly arrested for investigations.

GNA

