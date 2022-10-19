MTN Ghana Foundation awards scholarships to 100 undergraduate students 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – About 100 exceptional but needy undergraduate students have received support from the MTN Ghana Bright Scholarships to enter the tertiary level for the 2022 academic year.

The scholarship is dedicated to lifting the financial burden from the shoulders of Ghanaian students and their parents.

Dr Gloria Asare, a Board Member of the MTN Ghana Foundation, speaking at the MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded Awards Ceremony, said the awardees were the first batch of beneficiaries of the 300 scholarships promised.

She said following the approval by the Board, MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded was launched with its own dynamics (Reloaded dynamics).

Dr Asare said considering the demand for scholars and professionals in the Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field, the MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded was launched to contribute to addressing the issue.

The scholarship targets students pursuing STEM courses, including Data Analytics, Robotics and Vocational Skills and Technical Skills training, both at the pre-tertiary and tertiary levels.

She said focus was also given to physically challenged persons interested in pursuing ICT and Computer Science Courses.

Such students should have schooled and lived in the six newly created regions.

The scholarship package will cover tuition, accommodation, a stipend of GH₵ 1,150 per semester and a laptop computer to facilitate learning.

The Board Member said the secretariat received 3000 applications across the country and with the help of the judges 100 beneficiaries were selected.

She said the Foundation was convinced that education was one of the main avenues for social mobility, the reason they continued to invest in education.

“MTN Bright Scholarship is an initiative that warms my heart. I am always excited to participate in Bright Scholarship activities because, it has shaped the future and destiny of many young people in Ghana,” she added.

Dr Asare said beyond showing their confidence in the beneficiaries of the Bright Scholarships, MTN continued to keep faith with Ghana and Africa as a whole, with a refreshed strategy dubbed: “Ambition 2025 premised on leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.”

“MTN is focused on accelerating growth by building the largest and most valuable platform businesses and driving its industry leading connectivity operations,” she added.

On the Corporate Social Initiative front, MTN Ghana is investing over $15 million in the areas of Education, Health, and Economic Empowerment.

She said MTN had built several schools, refurbished hospitals, and empowered hundreds of Ghanaians, and that cumulatively, the Company’s corporate social initiative projects had impacted over four million Ghanaians directly and a million others indirectly.

Mr George Kyei Frimpong, the Education Portfolio Advisor in charge of Scholarships at the MTN Foundation, said the beneficiaries were selected from all public tertiary institution representing all 16 regions of Ghana.

“They have qualified for this award through their impressive academic track record and have shown eagerness to pursue higher levels education,” he said.

Mr Paul Asante of the University of Ghana, Legon, an awardee, said the MTN Ghana Bright Scholarship had played an important role in his life, adding that he had a low family background.

He commended the management of MTN Ghana Foundation for the initiative and urged all the awardees to make good use of the opportunity.

