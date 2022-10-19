“Don’t sponsor supporters to the World Cup”- Afriyie Ankrah to Government  

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 19, GNA – Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah former Minister of Youth and Sports, has asked the Government not to spend resources on sponsoring supporters for the FIFA World Cup under the current economic circumstance in Ghana.

The tournament is scheduled for November 20- December 18, 2022, in Doha Qatar, where 32 national teams would compete for the coveted trophy.

The former minister, who led Ghana to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where Ghana exited at the group stages, with one point, told GNA Sports that, with his experience as a former minister, he would not advise the state to sponsor supporters to the global showpiece.

He said, “with my experience, I’m against the government taking supporters to the World Cup. In my time, there was no funding to take supporters to the World Cup. And I took it upon myself to raise money from corporate bodies and it was very difficult but in the end, we raised almost Ghc5million and we were able to take supporters.

“But it came with all kind of issues and challenges, and for me, it was not worth it. If people think they want to go to Qatar and they can afford it, they should pay and go themselves. I don’t think the ministry should spend time and energy to do that.”

After the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, it was reported that hundreds of Ghanaian supporters requested asylum, citing inter-religious conflicts in Ghana, which was false.

Mr. Ankrah was summoned by the Dzamefe Committee of Enquiry to answer questions on Ghana’s participation in the tournament.

GNA

