Mobile Web Ghana launches American Spaces and Support Project

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Mobile Web Ghana, a technology hub that empowers the youth to develop mobile and web apps, has launched the “American Spaces, Strategic and Support Project” to introduce work readiness skills to graduates and empower them economically.

It will also offer financial literacy and entrepreneurship coaching to women entrepreneurs.

The project, launched in partnership with the US Embassy in Ghana, aims at working with women led groups, recruitment agencies, university graduates, entrepreneurs and post senior high school graduates to empower, prepare, build and develop them with the current demands of the job market.

Focus will be on the development of communication and personal skills, job retention, career options, mock interviews, and conflict management skills, among others.

At the project launch at the American Corner, Agbogba, Madam Florence Toffa, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Web Ghana, said the target was to increase the participation of girls in leadership positions in various careers /industries across the country through a mentorship programme and entrepreneurship training.

She said one of the Project modules,

Get-Ready-for-Work Series, targeted women within the ages of 20 to 35 years, who were members of the various graduate groups, to prepare them for the work environment.

The CEO said a Women Empowerment module would offer mentorship and financial literacy and entrepreneurship coaching to women to build their capacity to understand the importance of financial management, budgeting, time value of money, debt management, and investment.

She said the project activities and events would be held at the American Corner, Agbogba.

Virtual programmes will be on Zoom and Facebook Live.

GNA

