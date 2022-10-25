WhatsApp back on line after global outage

Berlin, Oct 25, (dpa/GNA) – Mobile messenger service, WhatsApp, experienced widespread technical disruptions for about two hours, today, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Users of the service in many countries reported on Twitter and other channels, that they could not send messages.

The service which belongs to the Facebook group, Meta, and is widely used around the world, confirmed an outage had taken place, but didnot give a reason.

Many users were told their app was connecting and the connection, never completed.

