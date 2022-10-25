Leave the technical team to do their work- President to Kurt Okraku 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to allow the technical team of the Black Stars to do their work without interference.

President Akufo-Addo said this during a meeting with the GFA President and his Executive Council members at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The meeting was jointly arranged by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, and the GFA to present the new Black Stars strips to President Akufo-Addo ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

President Akufo-Addo said, “I remember when you came here after our qualification, I was saying that I hope that in the end you will keep the technical team intact, and you did exactly that and I think it’s the best possible basis to go.

“But having chosen the technical team, I would also implore you, leave them to do their work. I think the people who run football clubs know what it is required of a good coach. He takes the responsibility, if he doesn’t you know what to do with him.”

He added that, “What is always a problem is minister saying, this person should play, and saying president says I should tell you x player has to play. No, we don’t want any of that”.

He reiterated his confidence in the technical team built around Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, Didi Dramani and Richard Kingston and believes the Black Stars would excel in the World Cup.

“We have a very good set of people to guide our players, we should leave it to them and their professional judgement to decide the best possible combinations for us and we will do our best to support them in everything that we can.”

President Akufo-Addo assured his maximum support to give the team the needed logistics and support to aid in Ghana’s success at the Mundial.

“Our bid is to create the best conditions for the team to excel at the World Cup,” he said.

Ahead of the World Cup, Ghana will play Switzerland in an International friendly on Thursday, November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The Black Stars are paired in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay. Ghana will begin her campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before slugging it out with South Korea and Uruguay.

