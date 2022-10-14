Ketu South NDC backs Fifi Kwetey’s General Secretary bid

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Aflao (VR), Oct 14, GNA – Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ketu South have backed the General Secretary bid of their former Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

Mr Kwetey, a former Minister of Food and Agriculture and of Transport, declared his intention to contest the NDC General Secretary position following the decision by the incumbent, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (known as General Mosquito), to exit the position to join the chairmanship race.

The members who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) touted the credentials of Mr Kwetey saying, there was no better and perfect replacement for General Mosquito, especially in a critical time when a trusted hand was needed to deliver victory for the party to rescue Ghanaians from the “misrule of the current Akufo-Addo’s rule.”

Mr Bright Dzila, Communication Officer, Ketu South Constituency, who is seeking re-election, said he would embark on a project in both Volta and Oti Regions after their Constituency Executives elections next weekend to campaign for Mr Kwetey whose competence he said was critical ahead of the 2024 elections.

Mr Dzila said: “He is a very competent man. His track record as a propaganda Secretary of the party is there for all of us to refer to and when he became an MP, he did a lot in Ketu South. He has what it takes to replace General Mosquito.

“We all know what he did in the strongroom in 2008. He is very firm, and I can assure you, he has everything it takes for the job.”

Mr Joseph Kwasi Nyavi, aspiring Chairman, NDC Ketu South said the former Deputy Minister of Finance could be trusted to be the Chief Executive Officer of the NDC believing, he would champion the cause of party and country.

Mr Daniel Sorokpo, Research Officer, Ketu South NDC said knowing the unforgettable role he played in the success of the NDC in both 2008 and 2012 elections, the “Nogokpo Lion” as NDC’s General Secretary was a sure bet for victory 2024.

“Some may mistake Nogokpo Lion’s passion for the NDC, fiery and confident posture as arrogance but the truth is that he is very down to earth, respectful, and humble. His rich experience in politics and his ability to listen to all and play well in a team are all very important going into the 2024 elections,” he added.

Mr Kwetey told the GNA that as a political economist/financial analyst with practical “understanding of the workings of the economy and financial markets,” becoming the General Secretary would make the campaign even easier for the NDC by breaking down the most complex economic issues to the understanding of the ordinary person.

“These days when the people are interested in how they can put food on the table for their families, not just any general talk and empty claims of being consultants on democratic issues are needed. The NDC needs a campaign that is going to hinge on economy, economy and economy and I am the man for that.

“I have done it before, and I can do it again and again,” Mr. Kwetey said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

