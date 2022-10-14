Akatsi North NDC supports James Gunu’s Regional Secretary second term bid 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Ndowukope (VR), Oct. 14, GNA – Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has received an overwhelming endorsement from his Nudowukorpe Branch in the Akatsi North Constituency to retain him as the party’s Volta Regional Secretary.

Mr Yao Nudowu, Branch Chairman, on behalf of the community, presented a cash amount of GHC 1,000 to Mr Gunu during his visit to the community to officially inform his relatives, elders, and the branch executives of the party of his intention to seek re-election.

Mr Nudowu, during the presentation, revealed that the community, having benefited immensely from Mr Gunu, had long prepared to purchase his nomination forms once the time was due.

He noted that the NDC in Nudowukorpe would not only make financial donations to support his campaign but would also participate fully in activities that would secure him a second term as the Volta Regional Secretary of the party.

Mr Gunu, also a native from Nudowukorpe, and a former District Chief Executive for the area, was accorded a warm reception by the village folks who turned up in their numbers to welcome a man they revere and hold in high esteem for his contributions to the development of the community and the party at large.

Mr Gunu further engaged the Constituency Executives of the party at Ave-Dakpa with similar intention.

Mr Richard Awudza, Constituency Chairman, in his remarks noted that the party in Akatsi North was solidly behind Mr. Gunu, describing him as a selfless individual who served the party at all levels.

Mr Awudza announced an overwhelming endorsement from the party in Akatsi North for the second term bid of Mr. Gunu.

Mr James Gunu was elected in 2018 as the Volta Regional Secretary of the party.

He will in the coming days file his nominations for a second term bid as the party prepares itself ahead of the 2024 elections.

The regional delegates conference will be held in November.

GNA

